Beacon Wealth Consultants Named a Best Christian Workplace

Beacon Wealth Consultants Certified Best Christian Workplaces of 2022

Faith-based wealth management and financial planning firm named one of the Certified Best Christian Workplaces of 2022 by Best Christian Workplaces.

As a company we strive to honor Christ in how we serve our clients and why we focus exclusively on biblically responsible investing. We want our company culture to reflect this as well.” — Cassandra Laymon, President

ROANOKE, VA, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Wealth Consultants, a faith-based wealth management and financial planning firm, is pleased to announce it has been named one of the Certified Best Christian Workplaces of 2022 by Best Christian Workplaces.

The certification begins with an Employee Engagement Survey backed with over 20 years of data and research, that follows the best Christian Workplaces FLOURISH model of eight drivers of a flourishing workplace culture: fantastic teams, life-giving work, outstanding talent, uplifting growth, rewarding compensation, inspirational leadership, sustainable strategy, and healthy communication. This is Beacon Wealth Consultants' first year pursuing certification.

“We are thrilled to be named a Certified Best Christian Workplace,” remarked Beacon Wealth Consultants’ President Cassandra Laymon. “As a company we strive to honor Christ in how we serve our clients and why we focus exclusively on biblically responsible investing. We want our company culture to reflect this as well, that is why BCW’s FLOURISH model resonated with our leadership team. It is really satisfying to know that our team feels valued, and Beacon Wealth Consultants is a great place to work.”

Following the survey, Best Christian Workplaces produces a report of the results and debriefs the company leadership about strengths and opportunities revealed in the results. “It was a delight to help Beacon Wealth Consultants gather data on the health of their workplace culture --- and healthy it is!” said Cary Humphries, Consulting Director for Best Christian Workplaces. “Among the healthiest organizations we have worked with, and with an appetite to stay on the road to making it the best possible workplace. We’re honored to partner with them in this way.”

Beacon Wealth Consultants CEO, Rick Laymon added, “Our team’s core values are love, excellence in execution, alignment, grit, and growth. This process highlighted the team unity around these values and how we live them out in our work. I’m proud of our team and what they accomplish each day, and we are always looking for values-aligned people to join us.”

Since 2002, employees from more than 1,000 faith-based businesses, nonprofits, and churches have completed the Employee Engagement Survey to determine the health of their workplace cultures. Beacon Wealth Consultants is grateful for the valuable organizational insight provided by the survey and is delighted to be certified as a Best Christian Workplace.

About Best Christian Workplaces

We equip and inspire Christian leaders to build an engaged, flourishing workplace. We believe that Christian-led workplaces can set the standard as the best, most effective places to work in the world. Our proven three phase process of Discover, Build, and Grow takes the guesswork out of building a flourishing workplace culture. Best Christian Workplaces is organized as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and was founded in 2002. For more information, please visit www.workplaces.org.

About Beacon Wealth Consultants

Beacon Wealth Consultants is a comprehensive financial planning and investment management firm founded 25 years ago to help clients gain the clarity they need to plan well and make biblically wise investment choices. As creator of the LightPoint Portfolio Solutions, we exist to serve faithful stewards in planning wisely and investing purposefully in companies that align with and reflect their deeply held faith values. For more information about Beacon Wealth Consultants, please visit www.beaconwealth.com.