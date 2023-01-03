DOH to Hold Informational Workshop on Jefferson Road Study

Page Content





CHARLESTON-

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public workshop on Tuesday, March 12, 2013 at the South Charleston Recreation Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston. The public workshop is concerning the recurring congestion and mobility challenges along Jefferson Road, WV 601.

This is a preliminary planning-level workshop through which WVDOH officials will present information and seek public input regarding a study of concepts to improve Jefferson Road. The study area is from MacCorkle Avenue/US 60 to Corridor G/US 119. A handout will be available at the meeting.

NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE. The public workshop will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Information identifying the area of interest and illustrating the potential options will be displayed for discussion. Verbal and written comments will be accepted during the meeting; written comments are requested by April 15, 2013.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Robert L. Pennington, P.E., Director, Program Planning & Administration Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.



