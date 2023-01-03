Submit Release
State Rail Authority to Hold Meeting in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s State Rail Authority will hold its final public information meeting to discuss the Authority’s State Rail Plan, Tuesday, January 29, 2013 at the Berkeley County Offices’ Dunn Building, 400 West Stephen Street, Martinsburg, WV  25401.   The Authority has held 7 previous meetings over the last several months around the state.  The purpose of these meetings is to afford participants an opportunity to learn about the Plan, to ask questions and to state their views and opinions for consideration in the development of the Plan.  


This final meeting will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.  There will be formal presentation at 6:00 followed by an opportunity to give your comments in a workshop style setting. 


Your written comments can be dropped in a comment box at the workshop, or mailed to:
Cindy Butler, Director, West Virginia State Rail Authority
120 Water Plan Drive
Moorefield, West Virginia 26836

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

