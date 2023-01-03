DOH to Restart Interstate Construction Project in Charleston

Page Content





CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Division of Highways announces the restart of a project to make repairs to sections of Interstate 64 and Interstate 77.





On the evening of April 5, 2013, work will begin on I-64 West/I-77 North near Mile Marker 100. Travelers can expect to encounter lane closures and delays through late summer.Drivers are asked to slow down and stay alert in the work zone, as traffic patterns could change daily.





Weekend Work Hours:

Friday 8:00 p.m. continuing through 6:00 a.m. each Monday





Weekday Work Hours:

8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., Tuesday through Friday



The project consists of milling the existing surface, repairs as required, overlay of the bridge deck with latex modified concrete (LMC) and replacement of expansion joints of the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge and associated ramps as well as the junction area of I-64/I-77 and the Leon Sullivan Way exit and Brooks Street entrance ramps.

Work on the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge is expected to begin in late April. The project is anticipated to be completed by August 2013.



