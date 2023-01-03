DOH to Hold Informational Workshop/Public Meeting on I-64 Widening and Improvements in

Page Content





Charleston-





The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public meeting on Monday, May 20, 2013, at Rock Branch Elementary School, located at 4616 1st Avenue, Nitro, Putnam County, West Virginia on the proposed widening of I-64 from the new Interchange at Crooked Creek (Exit 39) to east of the Nitro Interchange (Exit 45). This 3.79 mile stretch of interstate lies between two existing six-lane sections of Interstate 64 and includes a new second truss bridge over the Kanawha River. This meeting initiates the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) studies.

This project is part of the WVDOT Statewide Transportation Improvement Program 2012/2017, and will increase in the number of lanes and capacity from Charleston to the unincorporated community of Scott Depot at Interstate 64/WV 34 (Exit 39).

NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE

The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Thursday, June 20, 2013. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.