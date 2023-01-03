Here and There Transit to Dedicate New Facility June 14

Page Content





Charleston-





West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox and West Virginia Division of Public Transit Director Susan O’Connell announce that there will be a ribbon cutting and dedication of the new Here and There Transit Operations Facility, Friday, June 14, 2013.





Located at 336 Mansfield Drive in Philippi, the ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Secretary Mattox serving as the dedication speaker. The public is invited.

The $1.7 million 6800 square foot facility will provide administrative offices as well as vehicle storage. Burgess and Niple out of Parkersburg, WV was the engineering firm, while the contractor was Lombardi Development out of Follansbee, WV.





Here and There Transit provides general public transportation services to residents of Barbour County. The service began on July 1, 2000 under the leadership of the Barbour County Senior Center, Inc.









