DOH Announces Street Closures for State Sesquicentennial Celebration
CHARLESTON-
As part of the West Virginia Sesquicentennial Celebration, the West Virginia Division of Highways announces that, beginning at 6:30 Wednesday evening (June 19), through Sunday morning (June 23), the following streets will be closed around the State Capitol Complex:
The Kanawha Boulevard – between Greenbrier Street and Michigan Avenue
California Avenue – between Kanawha Boulevard and Washington Street (includes Quarrier at California)
Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov