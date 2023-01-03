Submit Release
DOH Announces Street Closures for State Sesquicentennial Celebration

CHARLESTON-


As part of the West Virginia Sesquicentennial Celebration, the West Virginia Division of Highways announces that, beginning at 6:30 Wednesday evening (June 19), through Sunday morning (June 23), the following streets will be closed around the State Capitol Complex:


The Kanawha Boulevard – between Greenbrier Street and Michigan Avenue

California Avenue – between Kanawha Boulevard and Washington Street (includes Quarrier at California)

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

