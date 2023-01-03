Travelers Advised of Congestion during National Scout Jamboree

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Department of Transportation and West Virginia State Police want to remind the traveling public they can expect significant congestion along West Virginia Highways as officials make final preparations for the 2013 National Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve in Fayette County during July 15-24.





The heaviest traffic is expected to be on the West Virginia Turnpike, US 19 and WV 16. Congestion will be at its peak on the following days:

Monday, July 15: Scout bus arrivals between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 20: Jamboree concert between 5:00 p.m. and midnight

Wednesday, July 24: Scout bus and staff departure between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.





Bus traffic will be encountered daily between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. as Scouts travel for service projects within the nine surrounding counties and whitewater rafting activities.





“Keeping the public moving safely is our goal, and we’ve taken every measure to assure that for visitors to the Jamboree and for our locals,” says Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox. “Being prepared is the key and the state’s 511 Traveler Information System is the perfect tool to keep travelers in the know before they go.”

The statewide system provides information on construction, lane closures, crashes, congestion and severe weather affecting traffic. The free service is available by dialing 5-1-1 from a landline or cell phone. By visiting www.wv511.org , you can access traffic cameras, including new additions on US 19 in Glen Jean, US 19 in Sunoco, and US 19 near Bradley.





The West Virginia State Police will play a key role in enforcing safety along the roadways and will be increasing patrols in the area.





“We’re asking motorists to use common sense and show common courtesy when traveling the roadways near the Boy Scout Jamboree,” says Colonel Jay Smithers. “Please recognize that many people will be traveling through areas of our state for the first time, and will not be familiar with the traffic pattern.”



