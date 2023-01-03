DOH to Open Corridor H Section Friday, November 22

Page Content

Charleston, WV-

West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin, along with Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox, and other state, federal, and local leaders will be on hand for the opening of the newest section of Corridor H, Bismarck Connector at WV 93 to Scherr Connector at WV 93, Friday, November 22 at 12:30 p.m. The celebration will take place at a scenic overlook on the new road, two miles west of the WV 93 Connector at Scherr. The public is welcome to attend and Highways personnel will be on hand to assist.

“Opening this section of roadway highlights years of aggressive work by many organizations to finish Corridor H as quickly as possible, stated Secretary Mattox. Since 2010, approximately 50 miles have been opened to traffic thanks to the leadership and support of the late Senator Byrd, Governor Tomblin, Senators Rockefeller and Manchin, and Congresswoman Capito. I am proud to join them to celebrate this great achievement for the citizens of the Potomac Highlands and the State of West Virginia.”

The 4.7 mile section between Bismarck and the Scherr WV 93 Connector comes at a cost of $65 million, and makes complete, the Bismarck to Wardensville section, totaling nearly 49 miles. A 16.2 mile section from Davis to Bismarck is currently under construction, with a Fall 2014/2015 completion date, bringing the total mileage of Corridor H open or under construction to nearly 108 miles, or over 76% completed.

To date, construction costs have reached $1.45 billion with an estimated cost to complete at another $1 billion.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

​​