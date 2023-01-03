Bluefield Area Transit Facility to Open December 20

Page Content

Charleston-

West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox and West Virginia Division of Public Transit Director Susan O’Connell announce that the construction of the administrative and maintenance facilities for the Bluefield Area Transit (BAT), the public transit program serving Mercer and McDowell Counties with routes into Bluefield, Princeton, Athens and Welch, is now complete and will be officially opened during a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, December 20, 2013.

Located at 3208 John Nash Boulevard in Bluefield, the ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Congressman Nick Joe Rahall and Secretary Mattox serving as the dedication speakers. In addition, there will be remarks from Bluefield Mayor Thomas J. Cole and Welch Mayor Reba J. Honaker. The public is invited to attend.

“After 95 years, Bluefield Area Transit continues the proud tradition of public transit service in the Mercer and McDowell County areas,” stated Secretary Mattox. “BAT is an awarding winning system and is consistently a top performer in the State’s rural transit program.”

The operations facility consists of 14,050 total square feet, of which 5,050 square feet housing the administrative offices and 9,000 dedicated to vehicle maintenance. The project cost nearly $3.9 million and was paid through a competitive grant application process whereby the WV Division of Public Transit, on behalf of BAT, secured a State of Good Repair Grant. The contract was awarded to Danhill Construction Company of Gauley Bridge, WV.

For more information on the Bluefield Area Transit Authority, please dial (866)759-0978 or visit their website at www.ridethebatbus.com

