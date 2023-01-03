DOH to Hold Public Meeting on Dingess Street Bridge Replacement Project in Logan County

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an Informational Workshop Public Meeting on Thursday, May 15, 2014, at the Logan County High School, located at 1 Wildcat Way, Logan, Logan County, West Virginia on the proposed Dingess Street Bridge Replacement Project. The current bridge is located on WV 10 and crosses over the Guyandotte River into the town of Logan. The purpose of this project is to identify and evaluate options for the bridge replacement project. This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. This project will be processed as an Environmental Assessment.





NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE.

The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex, Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East Room 317, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Monday, June 16, 2014. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.





The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.