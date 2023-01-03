Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, February, 2014

Page Content





CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Department of Transportation has a proposed amendment to the presently approved 2014 – 2019 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).





A copy of the proposed amendment may be reviewed at the West Virginia Division of Highways’ (DOH) headquarters in Charleston or District offices in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Clarksburg, Burlington, Moundsville, Weston, Elkins, Lewisburg or Princeton. They may also be viewed at the offices of Regional Planning and Development Councils, Metropolitan Planning Organizations, County Commissions and Main County Libraries throughout the State.





Written comments should be addressed to

Mr. Anthony J. Carovillano, P.E., P.S., Programming Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Building 5

Room A-816, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305-0430





All written comments on these projects should be received on or before February 28, 2014.







