“I-RIDE 79” Offers Bus Service


The West Virginia Division of Public Transit is pleased to announce the addition of I-RIDE 79 to the state’s public transit system, which will offer service between Charleston and Morgantown beginning Tuesday, July 1, 2014.


The I-RIDE 79 bus service will make daily stops in Charleston, Clendenin, Flatwoods, Weston, Clarksburg, Fairmont, and Morgantown.  Fares start at just $3 and go up to $15, each direction (depending on where the passenger boards).  Passengers are able to board at any of the locations along the route, making it easier than ever to travel throughout the state.  Buses are ADA accessible and equipped with WiFi, power outlets, reclining seats, seat belts, and restrooms.


“Our mission is to make travel in West Virginia safe and efficient for all and this service will help us achieve that goal,” said Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox. “It doesn’t matter where you live, everyone will now have access to different parts of the state and surrounding region along with a variety of services that may not be available in their communities.”


The WV Division of Public Transit has partnered with Barons Bus Lines of Cleveland, Ohio as part of a nationwide effort to connect rural areas and urban centers to create connections of greater regional, statewide, and national significance. The service will provide links with Greyhound in Charleston and Morgantown where passengers can travel onto Pittsburgh and Washington, DC.


“It’s a service which is going to be heavily used and is needed.  We’re excited to be able to help make travel accessible and affordable for all West Virginians,” said John Goebel, Vice President Barons Bus Lines.


The service will be funded with federal money appropriated to develop and support intercity bus transportation.


In celebration of the new service, rides will be FREE July 1-7, 2014.  The inaugural trip will depart the Greyhound Terminal at 300 Reynolds Street in Charleston on July 1 at 10:15 a.m. To view the bus schedule and reserve your seat, call 888-378-3823 or visit www.baronsbus.com

