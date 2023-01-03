NOTICE OF INFORMATIONAL WORKSHOP PUBLIC MEETING

Page Content





CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a planning-level informational public workshop on Tuesday, December 9, 2014 at the Peterson-Central Elementary School, 509 Berlin Road, Weston, West Virginia. The public workshop is concerning the Interstate 79 Weston interchange (Exit 99) with US 33.

This will be an informational workshop through which WVDOH officials will seek public input regarding improvements to the interchange, including the configuration of US 33 at Interstate 79.

NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE





The public workshop will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Information identifying the area of interest and potential alternatives will be displayed for discussion. Representatives from the WVDOH will be available. Verbal and written comments will be accepted during the meeting; written comments are requested by January 9, 2015.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. Richard L. Warner, P. E., Director, Planning Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430, or by email to timothy.b.sedosky@wv.gov

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.