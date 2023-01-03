Statewide-Transportation-Improvement-Program Amendment

Page Content





CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (WVDOH), has a proposed amendment to the presently approved 2014 – 2019 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

A copy of the proposed amendment may be reviewed at the Division of Highways’ (WVDOH) Headquarters in Charleston or District Offices in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Clarksburg, Burlington, Moundsville, Weston, Elkins, Lewisburg or Princeton.





They may also be viewed at the offices of the Regional Planning and Development Councils, Metropolitan Planning Organizations, County Commissions and Main County Libraries throughout the State.

Written comments should be addressed to Mr. Ryland W. Musick, Jr., M. S., P. E., Director of the Programming Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Building 5, Room A-816, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430. All written comments on these projects should be received on or before November 19, 2014.





The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

​​