Work to Begin on I-64 Bridge Preservation Project in Charleston

CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Division of Highways is preparing for the rehabilitation of nineteen bridges along Interstate 64, beginning at the Eugene Carter Memorial Bridge (also known as Fort Hill Bridge) and ending where the Brooks Street on-ramp enters the interstate.





Numerous expansion joints will be replaced, a Latex Modified Concrete will be applied to bridge decks, and several cathodic protection systems will be replaced. Four structures utilize the cathodic system, which is technique used to control corrosion of metal in the bridge deck.





Traffic control set up will take place over the next three weekends with actual construction work expected to begin in early April.





Work Schedule March 27-29





Friday, March 27th

8:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m., Saturday

Two eastbound left lanes and westbound fast lane CLOSED to allow contractor to remove light poles and a section of the median barrier wall.





Saturday, March 28th

10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound fast lanes CLOSED for work on median rumble strips/crossovers and placement of portable concrete barrier wall.

8:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m., Sunday

Eastbound and westbound fast lanes CLOSED to complete placement of portable concrete barrier wall.





Sunday, March 29th

10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound slow lanes CLOSED to perform work on outside shoulder rumble strips.

The project contract was awarded to Kokosing Construction Company for $18,134,280. The project completion date is October 28, 2015



