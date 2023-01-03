Public Workshops Planned for Review of Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for FFY 2016-2021

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold eleven planning-level informational public workshops on the development of a Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) covering Federal Fiscal Years (FFY’s) 2016 to 2021. During these workshops, WVDOH and other transportation officials will be seeking input on the proposed mix of projects (i.e. expansion, resurfacing, transit, etc...) that should be incorporated into West Virginia’s Draft STIP.

Information identifying the amount of federal funds anticipated to be available during the six-year period, a proposed mix of project types and a listing of projects currently proposed for the Draft STIP will be available for review and discussion. No formal presentation will be made. All Public workshops will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. The dates and locations of the workshops are as follows:

Tuesday, October 6, 2015: at the Elkins Middle School, located at 308 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241.

Thursday, October 8, 2015: at the Lewis County High School, located at 205 Minuteman Drive, Weston, WV 26452.

Tuesday, October 13, 2015: at the Judge Black Meeting Room in the Wood County Courthouse Annex, located at 313 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Thursday, October 15, 2015: in Meeting Room D of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, located at 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.

Monday, October 19, 2015: at the Martinsburg North Middle School, located at 250 East Road, Martinsburg, WV 25404.

Tuesday, October 20, 2015: at the B&O Building of the West Virginia Northern Community College, located at 1704 Market Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Thursday, October 22, 2015: at the Logan High School, located at One Wildcat Way, Logan, WV 25601.

Monday, October 26, 2015: at the Bluefield High School, located at 535 West Cumberland Road, Bluefield, WV 24701.

Tuesday, October 27, 2015: at the conference room of the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission, located at 400 Third Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.

Monday, November 2, 2015: in the training room of the Mountain Line Transit Authority, located at 420 Dupont Road Morgantown, WV 26501.

Tuesday, November 3, 2015: at George Washington High School, located at 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV 25314.



Verbal and written comments will be accepted during the meeting; written comments are requested by November 17th, 2015. If you cannot attend one of the workshops, please visit the following website for project information: go.wv.gov/dotcomment. Project information will be posted on the website October 6, 2015.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. Ryland W. Musick, Jr., P. E., Director, Programming Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430, or by email to robert.c.watson@wv.gov.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.