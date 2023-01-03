Submit Release
Governor Tomblin, DOH Announce US 35 Completion Award

CHARLESTON-


West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin, along with Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox, is pleased to announce the award for the completion of US 35 in West Virginia.

The winning contractor for the remaining 14.6 mile grade and drain project is Bizzack Construction, LLC of Lexington, KY with a bid of $174,450,000, making it the largest contract the West Virginia Division of Highways has ever awarded. It also becomes the second project to utilize the Public Private Partnership (PPP) financing method.


“Investing in our state’s infrastructure is critical to our state’s continued economic growth,” Gov. Tomblin said. “With today’s bid awarding for the completion US Route 35, we are ensuring the safety of our residents and making it easier for new and existing businesses to expand as part of West Virginia’s growing economy.”


“The upgrading of US Route 35 has long been a top priority of the Division of Highways. I commend Governor Tomblin for his leadership that will allow us to finish the gap section and complete US Route 35 in West Virginia,” said Transportation Secretary, Paul Mattox.


Once the Notice to Proceed has been issued to Bizzack (within the next 30 days), design, utility relocation and environmental permitting work will begin. While there may also be some clearing work started this year, the major grade and drain work is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2016. Upon completion of this project in October of 2018, the entire length of US 35 in West Virginia, from Point Pleasant to the I-64 Interchange at Crooked Creek, will be a four-lane facility.


​​

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

