DOH to Advertise 7.5 Miles of Kerens to Parsons Section of Corridor H

West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin announces that the West Virginia Division of Highways will be advertising for Request of Qualifications (RFQ) for the design and construction of 7.5 miles of the 15 mile, Kerens to Parsons Section, of Corridor H.

“Our state’s highways are critical to our continued economic success, and I’m pleased we are moving forward with this project,” Gov. Tomblin said. “By continuing to make progress on Corridor H, we are ensuring the safety of our residents who travel these roads each and every day, and are making it easier for business and industry to operate and achieve success in the Mountain State.”

“Utilizing the Public Private Partnership delivery method, this 7.5 mile section, from Kerens to North of US 219/20 (The General’s Road) is about halfway to our total 15 mile section from Kerens to Parsons,” stated Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox. “I appreciate Governor Tomblin’s leadership that will allow the Division of Highways to use this innovative and efficient method of project delivery to continue making progress on Corridor H in West Virginia.”

Interested contractors will have until July 28, 2015 to submit proposals for roadbed construction. After receiving technical and cost proposals, the winning firm will be selected on October 20, 2015. The anticipated completion of this project is scheduled for the Spring of 2019. There will be a final paving contract following its completion.





