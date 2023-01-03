DOH Seeking Comments on Wheeling Suspension Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an Informational Workshop Public Meeting on Monday, April 11, 2016, in the auditorium at the Ohio County Public Library, located at 52 16th Street, Wheeling, Ohio County, West Virginia on the proposed Wheeling Suspension Bridge Rehabilitation Project. The National Historic Landmark Bridge is located on WV 251 and crosses over the Ohio River into the city of Wheeling. The purpose of this project is repairing, painting and installing new lighting on the bridge. This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.





NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE









The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website: Meeting Handout









You may comment online or in writing . Written comments should be mailed to Mr. RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301. Comments are due by Wednesday, May 11, 2016.

