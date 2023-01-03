Submit Release
Officials to Open New Coonskin Park Bridge October 7

CHARLESTON-


State and local officials, including the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the West Virginia National Guard, the Kanawha County Commission, members of the Kanawha County Parks Commission, and Yeager Airport will gather for the opening of the new Coonskin Park Bridge and unveiling of the Henry C. “Hoppy” Shores Drive.


The event will take place on Wednesday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. at Coonskin Park. The public is invited to attend.*


The new Coonskin Park bridge, is located almost a mile east of the Mink Shoals exit of I-79 along US119 crossing the Elk River and will serve as the new public entrance into the Kanawha County owned park. The road entering the park will be named after longtime Kanawha County Commissioner Hoppy Shores.


For more information, please contact Lt. Col. Melissa G. Shade, Public Affairs Officer, West Virginia National Guard, at (304)561-6762.


* Those interested in attending will need to access the park through the existing entrance on Coonskin Drive. The new entrance (via the bridge off US119) will not be opened until after the ribbon cutting.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

Officials to Open New Coonskin Park Bridge October 7

