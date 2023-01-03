Contractors Chosen to Bid on New Wellsburg Bridge Construction Project

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox announces that after a thorough review and evaluation of contractors, the top three qualified candidates have been chosen to submit design and cost proposals for a new Ohio River Crossing just south of Wellsburg.

As a Public Private Partnership project, a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the design and construction of the new Wellsburg Bridge was required to be submitted by March 15, 2016.









The following contractors have been deemed most qualified:

American Bridge Company; Coraopolis, Pennsylvania

Flatiron Constructors, Inc.; Broomfield, Colorado

Walsh Construction Company; Chicago, Illinois









The new Wellsburg Bridge will cross the Ohio River and connect WV Route 2, south of Wellsburg to Ohio Route 7 in Brilliant, Ohio.





“I appreciate Governor Tomblin’s leadership for allowing the Division of Highways to partner with the Ohio Department of Transportation and Federal Highways Administration to use this innovative and efficient method of project delivery,” said Secretary Mattox. “We also recognize the leadership of Senator Jack Yost, Brooke County Commissioners, Wellsburg Mayor Sue Simonetti, and the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission for their support and efforts toward this project.”





The bid letting will take place on July 26, 2016.





Construction on the project should begin in the spring of 2017 with an anticipated completion date of July 2020.