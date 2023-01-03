Submit Release
Lane Closures Planned for Interstate 64 Bridge Construction

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that lane closures are planned for the U.S. Army CPL Kenneth R. Hess Bridge on Interstate 64 for bridge deck repairs.

Kokosing Construction Company, Inc. is scheduled to begin construction on Friday, April 1, 2016. Lane closures will occur from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each weekday evening.  During weekends, traffic restrictions will be in place from 7:00 p.m. Friday through 6:00 a.m. Monday.


The contractor will be repairing the bridge deck by applying a Latex Modified Concrete overlay and replacing the bridge’s expansion joints.


The project was awarded to Kokosing Construction Company, Inc. for the amount of $2,654,223. The contract completion date is June 30, 2016.

Drivers are asked to stay alert and drive the posted speed limit in the work zone to ensure the safety of everyone through the duration of the construction project.

The Hess Bridge is located on I-64 between mile markers 54 and 55 in South Charleston.


 


 


