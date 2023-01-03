Submit Release
DOH to Host Informational Workshop on Jefferson Road Improvements

Charleston, WV-


The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public meeting on Monday, July 11, 2016, at South Charleston Recreation Center, located at 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston, Kanawha County, West Virginia on the proposed improvements to an approximately 1.7 mile section of Jefferson Road (WV601) in Kanawha County between its intersection with US 119 (Corridor G-Davis Creek Interchange) in the south to its intersection with US 60 (McCorkle Avenue) in the north.  The improvements will relieve current and future traffic congestion and improve safety in the corridor.  This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.  The approved Environmental Assessment will be available for review. 


NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE


The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting.  A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.


Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301 on or before Thursday, August 11, 2016. In the coming weeks, project information and the opportunity to comment on the project will be available on the



The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.


