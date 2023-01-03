New Transportation System to Provide Bus Service in Wayne County

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





Wayne County residents who rely on public buses for their transportation needs will be served by a new provider beginning Friday, July 1, 2016. The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Public Transit (WVDPT) has secured another provider to assume the rural public transit service in Wayne County.





“Hamlin-based Tri River Transit Authority will replace Wayne X-Press as the provider for general public transportation as well as medical transport”, said Bill Robinson, Executive Director of the WVDPT. The service is funded with state and federal grants administered by the WVDPT. The new bus service will be known as Wayne X-Press operated by Tri River Transit Authority.

“Public transit and medical transportation service customers should not notice any change to service,” Paula Smith, Executive Director of the Tri River Transit Authority said.

Service includes Wayne to Huntington public transit route, incidental public transit trips, medical transportation trips eligible through MTM, and general medical transportation trips. Residents in need of public transportation should contact Tri River Transit at 1-877-212-0815.





Additional senior services will be delivered by other providers. The Bureau of Senior Services has retained providers to assume operation of five senior nutrition centers throughout the county. Individuals in need of transportation to the senior centers should contact Tim Salamers with the Coalfield Community Action Partnership at 1-304-235-1701 or Bill Carpenter with the Lincoln County Opportunity Company, Inc. at 1-304-824-3448.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Public Transit, is the state administering agency for all federal and state programs relating to public transportation. Additionally, it is the designated state organization for the receipt of Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Section 5311 funding.





Tri River Transit Authority provides safe, reliable, and low-cost transportation to citizens in Boone, Lincoln, Logan and now Wayne counties.





