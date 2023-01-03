WVDOT Seeking Input on Dingess Tunnel Project

Page Content

MINGO COUNTY-

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is seeking comments regarding the rehabilitation of Dingess Tunnel. The project consists of rehabilitating the Dingess Tunnel by replacing the steel liner and replace or repoint loose or missing bricks. LED lighting with vandal shields will be installed inside the tunnel. Drainage above the northern end of the tunnel will be intercepted by constructing a concrete gutter. Also, warning and guidance signs will be installed outside of the tunnel to warn motorists of the one-lane driving conditions inside the structure. County Routes 3/12 and 3/10 will be upgraded to serve as a detour over the tunnel to accommodate traffic during constriction.