WVDOT Seeking Input on Dingess Tunnel Project

MINGO COUNTY-


The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is seeking comments regarding the rehabilitation of Dingess Tunnel. The project consists of rehabilitating the Dingess Tunnel by replacing the steel liner and replace or repoint loose or missing bricks.  LED lighting with vandal shields will be installed inside the tunnel. Drainage above the northern end of the tunnel will be intercepted by constructing a concrete gutter. Also, warning and guidance signs will be installed outside of the tunnel to warn motorists of the one-lane driving conditions inside the structure.  County Routes 3/12 and 3/10 will be upgraded to serve as a detour over the tunnel to accommodate traffic during constriction.


Dingess Tunnel has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places for improving access and transportation in the region and its engineering significance.  FHWA and WVDOT will process this project using a Section 4(f) of the U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1966 Net Benefit finding on the use of a historic property. A Net Benefit is achieved when the transportation use, the measures to minimize harm, and the mitigation incorporated into the project results in an overall enhancement of the Section 4(f) property when compared to the No Build Alternative, Avoidance Alternatives, and present condition of the property. 


Those wishing to file written comments may send them to R.J. Scites, P.E., Director Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, WV  25301 on or before Monday, September 19, 2016.  Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project. 


