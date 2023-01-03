Submit Release
WVDOH Reminds Groups About Events Approval

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways would like to remind citizens, private organizations, and public agencies that any use of the Division of Highways’ roadways or right-of-way associated with any type of event (parades, races, walks, festivals, etc.) is subject to DOH approval.  The DOH desires to review any such proposed use of DOH facilities primarily to ensure, to the extent possible, that the event is implemented in the safest manner possible with appropriate traffic control.  Early coordination with the local DOH District Headquarters in advance of a proposed event is strongly encouraged. 


For a complete list of District Headquarters and contact information, please refer to the DOH website, www.transportation.wv.gov.


