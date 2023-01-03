Submit Release
DOH Opens Bids on Rock Creek Development Park Access Road

CHARLESTON-


West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox announces the opening of bids for the Rock Creek Development Park Access Road.


The apparent low bidder is Bizzack Construction, LLC, out of Lexington, Kentucky with a bid amount of $57,799,999.68.  The project consists of a nearly 3 mile, four-lane road that will connect US 119 (Corridor G) and West Virginia Route 3 to the development.


“We are pleased with the bid prices, which came in significantly less than our estimates.  Giving contractors additional time to look at different designs and alignments allowed us to ensure that we are using the most cost effective route for the road with the best potential for future highway expansion,” stated Secretary Mattox.  “That is a great opportunity for the people of West Virginia, and a testament to the vision and leadership of Governor Tomblin and the efficiency of this method of project delivery.”


The bids will be reviewed and the contract awarded in the next several days.

