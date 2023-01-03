Aeronautics Commission Provides Funds to Match $10 Million in FAA Grants
At its quarterly meeting in Petersburg, the Aeronautics Commission awarded nearly $500,000 in funds to match $10 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants to airports across the state. Eighteen of the State’s airports were awarded grants for various initiatives including the rehabilitation of runways and taxiways, hangar construction, installation or updates to existing runway guidance and lighting systems, removal of obstructions, and updating airport master plans.
The FAA provides 90 percent project funding that is matched by five percent from the Aeronautics Commission and five percent from an airport’s county of residence. For certified Economically Distressed Airports – Raleigh County Memorial Airport, Greenbrier Valley Airport, and Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport - the FAA provides 95 percent funding that is matched by 2.5 from the Aeronautics Commission and 2.5 percent from the counties. Aeronautics Commission matching funds are derived from the statewide sale of aviation fuel.
The largest award of the meeting, a $2.6 million FAA grant to Huntington’s Tri-State Airport for airport apron rehabilitation, was provided with a total of $147,607 in matching funds.
"Airports contribute significantly to economic growth. By opening up access, our regional airports keep us competitive by inviting more people and investments to West Virginia,” said Governor Tomblin. “This critical state and federal funding allows us to increase quality of service at our airports to remain economically competitive, nationally and globally."
Said Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox, “I am happy that the Commission continues to provide this level of support to our airports. In doing so, the Commission ensures the state’s dedication to the success of its airports for West Virginia’s citizens and the greater traveling public.”
Awarded projects were:
Appalachian Regional Airport
Construct 10-Unit Hangar
FAA Grant - $653,610
County Match - $36,311
Aeronautics Commission Match - $36,311
Project Total - $726,233
Eastern WV Regional Airport
Update Airport Master Plan Study
FAA Grant – $359,420
County Match - $19,968
Aeronautics Commission Match -$19,968
Project Total - $399,356
Elkins-Randolph County Airport
Conduct Environmental Assessment
FAA Grant - $139,971
County Match - $7,776
Aeronautics Commission Match - $7,776
Project Total - $155,523
Grant County Airport
Runway Rehabilitation
FAA Grant - $180,545
County Match - $10,030
Aeronautics Commission Match - $10,030
Project Total - $200,605
Greater Cumberland Regional Airport
Runway Rehabilitation
FAA Grant - $637,425
County Match - $35,413
Aeronautics Commission Match - $35,412
Project Total - $708,250
Greenbrier Valley Airport
Update Airport Master Plan Study
FAA Grant - $412,300
County Match - $10,850
Aeronautics Commission Match - $10,850
Project Total - $434,000
Jackson County Airport
Apron Rehabilitation
FAA Grant - $661,192
County Match - $36,733
Aeronautics Commission Match - $36,733
Project Total - $734,658
Logan County Airport
Apron Rehabilitation/
Vertical/Visual GuidanceSystem
FAA Match – $136,529
County Match - $7,585
Aeronautics Commission Match - $7,584
Project Total - $151,698
Marshall County Airport
Improve Runway Drainage/
Remove Obstructions/
Install Drainage
FAA Grant - $269,876
County Match - $14,993
Aeronautics Commission Match - $14,993
Project Total – $299,862
Mason County Airport
Runway Rehabilitation
FAA Grant – $125,231
County Match - $6,958
Aeronautics Commission Match - $6,957
Project Total - $139,145
Mercer County Airport
Taxiway Rehabilitations
FAA Grant - $138,833
County Match - $7,713
Aeronautics Commission Match - $7,712
Project Total - $154,258
Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport
Update Airport Master Plan Study
FAA Grant – $387,600
County Match - $10,200
Aeronautics Commission Match - $10,200
Project Total - $408,000
Morgantown Municipal Airport
Taxiway Edge Installation/Lighting
FAA Grant - $498,552
County Match - $27,697
Aeronautics Commission Match - $27,697
Project Total - $553,946
Morgantown Municipal Airport
Snow Removal Equipment Acquisition
FAA Grant- $135,022
County Match - $7,501
Aeronautics Commission Match - $7,501
Project Total - $150,024
North Central WV Regional Airport
Snow Removal Equipment Acquisition/
Security Enhancements
FAA Grant – $1,052,571
County Match - $58,476
Aeronautics Commission Grant - $58,476
Project Total - $1,169,523
Raleigh County Memorial Airport
Taxi lane Construction/Runway Markings/
Taxiway Enhancement Markings
FAA Grant – $394,549
County Match - $10,383
Aeronautics Commission Grant - $10,382
Project Total - $415,314
Tri-State Airport
Apron Rehabilitation
FAA Grant - $2,656,935
County Match - $147,608
Aeronautics Commission Match - $147,607
Project Total - $2,952,150
Upshur County Regional Airport
Remove Obstructions/Acquire 3.67 Acres/
Tree Removal
FAA Grant – $85,463
County Match - $4,748
Aeronautics Commission Match - $4,747
Project Total - $94,958
Wheeling-Ohio County Airport
Update Airport Master Plan Study
FAA Grant - $341,722
County Match - $18,985
Aeronautics Commission Match - $18,984
Project Total - $379,691
Wheeling-Ohio County Airport
Remove Obstructions
FAA Grant - $298,207
County Match - $16,567
Aeronautics Commission Match - $16,567
Project Total – $331,341