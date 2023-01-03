Aeronautics Commission Provides Funds to Match $10 Million in FAA Grants

At its quarterly meeting in Petersburg, the Aeronautics Commission awarded nearly $500,000 in funds to match $10 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants to airports across the state. Eighteen of the State’s airports were awarded grants for various initiatives including the rehabilitation of runways and taxiways, hangar construction, installation or updates to existing runway guidance and lighting systems, removal of obstructions, and updating airport master plans.

The FAA provides 90 percent project funding that is matched by five percent from the Aeronautics Commission and five percent from an airport’s county of residence. For certified Economically Distressed Airports – Raleigh County Memorial Airport, Greenbrier Valley Airport, and Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport - the FAA provides 95 percent funding that is matched by 2.5 from the Aeronautics Commission and 2.5 percent from the counties. Aeronautics Commission matching funds are derived from the statewide sale of aviation fuel.

The largest award of the meeting, a $2.6 million FAA grant to Huntington’s Tri-State Airport for airport apron rehabilitation, was provided with a total of $147,607 in matching funds.

"Airports contribute significantly to economic growth. By opening up access, our regional airports keep us competitive by inviting more people and investments to West Virginia,” said Governor Tomblin. “This critical state and federal funding allows us to increase quality of service at our airports to remain economically competitive, nationally and globally."

Said Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox, “I am happy that the Commission continues to provide this level of support to our airports. In doing so, the Commission ensures the state’s dedication to the success of its airports for West Virginia’s citizens and the greater traveling public.”