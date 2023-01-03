Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,401 in the last 365 days.

I-470 Traffic Study Reveals Speeding Issue

Page Content


OHIO COUNTY-


Recent accidents along I-470 near the Bethlehem Exit ramp (Exit 2) prompted the West Virginia Division of Highways to conduct a traffic study in the area on October 25, 2016.


Traffic analyzing devices were placed along I-470 at the westbound on ramp, the westbound slow lane, and the westbound fast lane. Here are the results for each area:

Area of Study # of Vehicles % Over 55 MPH Speed Limit
On Ramp 4,807 51.3%
Slow Lane 9,469 83.3%
Fast Lane 5,287 92.2%


These results clearly show that speeding is an issue along this section of I-470. The WVDOH will be providing highways safety funds to the Bethlehem Police Department, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Wheeling Police Department to increase speeding enforcement on this section of the interstate.


The traveling public is reminded to obey the posted speed limit of 55 MPH, and adjust speeds during inclement weather.


​​

You just read:

I-470 Traffic Study Reveals Speeding Issue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.