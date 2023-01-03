I-470 Traffic Study Reveals Speeding Issue
OHIO COUNTY-
Recent accidents along I-470 near the Bethlehem Exit ramp (Exit 2) prompted the West Virginia Division of Highways to conduct a traffic study in the area on October 25, 2016.
Traffic analyzing devices were placed along I-470 at the westbound on ramp, the westbound slow lane, and the westbound fast lane. Here are the results for each area:
|Area of Study
|# of Vehicles
|% Over 55 MPH Speed Limit
|On Ramp
|4,807
|51.3%
|Slow Lane
|9,469
|83.3%
|Fast Lane
|5,287
|92.2%
These results clearly show that speeding is an issue along this section of I-470. The WVDOH will be providing highways safety funds to the Bethlehem Police Department, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Wheeling Police Department to increase speeding enforcement on this section of the interstate.
The traveling public is reminded to obey the posted speed limit of 55 MPH, and adjust speeds during inclement weather.