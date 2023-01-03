INFORMATIONAL WORKSHOP:Cairo Bridge Replacement Project

Page Content





The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public meeting on Monday, December 5, 2016, at Cairo Community Building, located at #2 Town Square, Cairo, Ritchie County, West Virginia on the proposed Cairo Bridge Replacement Project. This project proposes to construct a new bridge in the existing location on WV 31 over the North Fork of the Hughes River. This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.





NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE





The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.





Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301 on or before Thursday, January 5, 2017. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.





The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.



