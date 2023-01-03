Work begins in Huntington for I-64 Overpass Improvements

Page Content

Lane Restrictions in Place along WV Route 152

HUNTINGTON-

The West Virginia Division of Highways announces work is underway on a project to replace the existing concrete bridge deck and steel superstructure of the 5th Street overpass bridges, where WV Route 152 passes over I-64 in Huntington.

Paul’s Concrete is performing work in the median in order to alter traffic through the work zone along WV 152 and installing a temporary entrance ramp for Eastbound I-64 traffic. During this phase of construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Additionally, traffic on I-64 will experience intermittent lane restrictions between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

In April, demolition and reconstruction of the bridge structures is expected to begin. I-64 travelers should expect intermittent closures between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. and will be directed to the exit and entrance ramps to avoid the work area.

Paul’s Concrete was awarded the project contract in the amount of $6,171,609. The project completion date is set for May 25, 2018.

