Contractor Awarded Camp Creek Bridge Replacement Project

The West Virginia Division of Highways has awarded the Camp Creek Bridge (PFC Abraham G. Sams Memorial Bridge) replacement project to Kokosing Construction Company, Inc. Of the four contractors that bid on the project, they were the low bidder with the amount of $3,653,555.

The contractor will be eligible for additional compensation if able to meet special provisions to complete the project and open the bridge to traffic before the listed contract completion date of November 9, 2017.

The DOH closed the bridge in September 2016 due to the deteriorating condition of the 91-year-old structure. The bridge sustained damage during the June 2016 flood and a special damage inspection was conducted on June 27, 2016. A routine bridge inspection was done on September 1, 2016 and significant deficiencies were found. The bridge will remain open for pedestrian use and inspections will be performed every three months to ensure the structure is safe for foot traffic.

Completion Slated for November 2017