DOH Crews Preparing for Winter Storm

Public Urged to Avoid Travel During Heavy Snowfall

CHARLESTON-

West Virginia Division of Highways crews around the state are preparing personnel and equipment for the upcoming Winter Storm event expected to impact the northern and mountain counties through Tuesday.

The WVDOH encourages all travelers to prepare for winter driving conditions and utilize the WV511 Traveler Information System for updates on road conditions and weather alerts. This information can be accessed by dialing 5-1-1, visiting www.wv511.org, or by downloading the WV511 Drive Safe app.

DOH crews follow an established Snow Removal and Ice Control plan, which initially focuses on high traffic primary routes. As those routes are cleared, crews will work on secondary routes. The public is advised to avoid travel during heavy snowfall. If travel cannot be avoided, drivers should be prepared to encounter snow covered roadways.

Below is a summary of preparations taking place in a few of the areas expected to be impacted by the Winter Storm:





District 4

Doddridge – Harrison – Marion – Monongalia – Preston – Taylor

District 4 mechanics worked over the weekend to ensure snow removal and ice control equipment is in working order

Salt and abrasive stockpiles are adequate

Pretreating with brine will be an option on four-lane roads, depending on weather at onset of the storm. Brine is not used if rain is predicted to precede snowfall.

Private contractors on approved list notified of potential for callout to assist

Equipment will be staged along priority routes prior to winter storm to enhance first response





District 5

Berkeley – Grant – Hampshire – Hardy – Jefferson – Mineral – Morgan

Crews began pretreating roads with brine on Sunday and are finishing today

Plenty of salt and abrasives are on hand

Supervisors are finalizing plans to shift personnel around the District to provide extra help where needed



District 6

Brooke – Hancock – Marshall – Ohio – Tyler – Wetzel

Weather is being monitored by the hour in anticipation of any change in forecast

Additional employees have been called out for day and night shifts

Crews are preparing equipment and materials

Mechanics are starting two shift operation effective tonight to work on downed trucks

Pretreatment with rock salt will start two hours ahead of the storm, followed by treatment utilizing a mix of salt and cinder throughout the storm. Interstates will receive pure salt for treatment.





District 7

Barbour – Braxton – Gilmer – Lewis – Upshur – Webster

Trucks are mounted and ready to go

Sufficient quantities of Salt and abrasives in inventory

Graders are on standby

Heavy snow typically brings down trees. Chainsaws have been sharpened and tuned.

District 9

Fayette – Greenbrier – Monroe – Nicholas – Summers

Equipment and personnel are prepared for this week’s snow storm

Full stockpiles of salt and abrasives

Pretreating with salt brine will occur on expressways, including I-64 in Greenbrier County and US 19 in Fayette, Nicholas, and Braxton counties. County forces will pretreat problem areas along the primary routes with salt brine in advance of the storm. This pretreatment should encourage the snow to melt and prevent ice from bonding to the pavement as temperatures fall below freezing.

Equipment operators are scheduled to work 12 hour shifts around the clock to keep the roads open and to complete our post storm cleanup by pushing the snow beyond the shoulder area. Tire chains are being put on loaders and graders to use if extremely heavy snowfall is received. Chainsaws are tuned up and sharpened to cut fallen trees.

​