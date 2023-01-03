Submit Release
INFORMATIONAL WORKSHOP: Marsh Fork Bridge Construction

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an Informational Workshop on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Marsh Fork Elementary School in the cafeteria, located at 5960 Coal River Road, Rock Creek, Raleigh County, West Virginia on the proposed maintenance of traffic during phased construction of the new Marsh Fork Bridge located on WV 3.  This meeting complies with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).


The scheduled open house is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. 


NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE.    


A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.


Those wishing to file written comments may send them to R. J. Scites, P.E., Director Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301 on or before Thursday, May 18, 2017.  Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.



