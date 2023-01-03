Contractor Preparing for Demolition of 5th Street Overpass









Interstate Closures Slated to Begin April 10

HUNTINGTON-

The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that demolition of the 5th Street overpass bridges, where WV Route 152 passes over I-64 in Huntington, is set to begin on Street overpass bridges, where WV Route 152 passes over I-64 in Huntington, is set to begin on Monday, April 10, 2017

Paul’s Concrete was awarded the contract to replace the existing concrete bridge deck and steel superstructure. Over the last few months, workers have been preparing the site and installing a temporary entrance ramp for Eastbound I-64 traffic.

During the various stages of the demolition process, I-64 will be closed and all traffic will be detoured around the structure using the existing Entrance/Exit ramps as well as the newly installed temporary entrance ramp. Only one direction of the interstate will be closed at a time and closures will only occur between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Westbound Lanes

CLOSED at Exit 8 – 5th Street

Monday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 11

10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Eastbound Lanes

CLOSED at Exit 8 – 5th Street

Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13

10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

These closures are necessary to remove the concrete bridge deck of the northbound structure. Future closures will also occur for the removal of the steel superstructure. Two lane traffic will be maintained on the southbound overpass bridge until construction on the northbound bridge is complete. Then, traffic will be diverted onto the northbound structure and demolition will begin on the southbound bridge.

Motorists should expect delays during the closure hours and are asked to avoid the area if possible. Always use caution and slow down in work zones. The project completion date is set for May 25, 2018.



