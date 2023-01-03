Bridge Deck Replacement Project to Begin along US 119 in Charleston

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Division of Highways announces an upcoming project to replace the concrete bridge deck of the US 119 (Corridor G) overpass ramp to Interstate 64. Travelers can expect nighttime closures of the ramp and partial closures of US 119.

Starting Monday, April 17, the US 119 northbound exit ramp to I-64 will be closed from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each weeknight. During weekends, the ramp to the overpass bridge will remain closed from 9:00 p.m. on Friday through 6:00 a.m. on Monday. At times, the contractor will be required to close one lane in each direction of US 119 during the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

During closures, US 119 northbound travelers can utilize the I-64 on-ramp to Beckley/Huntington at the signaled intersection or Jefferson Road. The overpass ramp will remain open during the day. Due to an 11-foot width restriction, truck traffic will be routed to Jefferson Road throughout the duration of the project.

These closures are necessary to allow Kokosing Construction Company, Inc. to replace the concrete deck of the overpass bridge.





The project completion date is set for August 13, 2017. ​

