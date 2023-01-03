FLOODING UPDATE: 7/29/17 @ Noon
Flooding Update:
7/29/2017 @ Noon
District 6
Brooke County
WV 67 to Campground closed due to high water
Castlemans Run, CR 32, closed for high water and trees down
Pierce Run, CR 20, closed due to high water
Lazears Run, CR 30/1, closed due to high water
District 4
Marion County New Reports Tree down on Pinchgut Hollow Rd. at 693
___________________________________________________
- 3 slides on CR 11, Flaggy Meadow Road
- Slide on CR 60 near Bentons Ferry Bridge
- Rock slide on 281 at Mr. Zion Road
- 73/73 North near Boothsville road blocked by water.
Harrison County:
New Reports
Flooding R t3 Wyatt, Peoria road.
Rt. 20 North just past Gregors Run closed
Citizen reported tree on power lines Gypsy Hollow Rd.
Citizen reported Hardesty Run Road caved in, not passable by vehicle
_________________________________________________________
- Rt 4 Margarette, rock slide , crews in route, road closed.
- Road closed due to flooding at Crooked Run and Gregory Run.
- Trees down on different routes.
Doddridge County:
- Nutter Fork – CO 28 – Berm washed and undercut pavement, multiple culverts plugged
- Chipps Run – CO 24 – Closed, washed out
- Canton Run – CO 14 – Closed washed out with pavement removed
- Knights Run – CO 24 – Water Damage
- Garland Lane – CO 23/3 – Impassable
- Franks Run – CO 6 – Water Damage
- Nazarath Farm – CO 55/8 – Water Damage
- Elkhorn Run – CO 55/14 – Water Damage
- Ralph’s Run – 12 & 12/1 – Water Damage
- Little Buck Run – CO 66 – Water Damage
- Rush Run – CO 64 – Water Damage
- Falling Timber – CO 68 & 70 – Water Damage
- Rube Leggett – CO 40 – Water Damage
- Riggins Run – CO 5 – Water Damage
Monongalia County:
- County Rt 49 @ Dents Run and Granville Closed due to high water.
- CR 41 Little Indian Creek Rd, CR 73 and 19 South toward Marion County all have trees down.
- CR 76 Large tree blocking road. Crews working to clear out tree.
- WV 7 @ Sabraton high water, but not closed.
- WV 7 west near Wadestown Closed- High Water
- CR 11 Wadestown Closed- High Water
- CR 14 Wadestown Closed- High Water
- CR 39/01 Blacks Run Closed- High Water
- WV 7 Sabraton Ponding Water
- WV 7 east at Greer – Large Trees in roadway
- CR 59 Dents Run Westover-Granville Restricted due to High Water
- CR 73 Trees and Debris
- Trees and Debris on US 19 south toward Marion County. Gravel road scour and general damage throughout the County.
Taylor County:
- Trees down on Greg Rd at intersection of Girl Scout Rd. Crews using endloader to remove trees.
- Tree down on Iron Town Rd. 3.5 miles out. Crews cannot reach it until water subsides.
- CR 44/8 Grand Street possibly washed out under road. Waiting for water to recede.
- Riverside Drive CR 40 rock slide. Crews working to clear slide and unplug culvert.
- 96 Hollow Road-gravel bases road washed out. Two homes in that location. Citizens can exit in opposite direction until crews can repair road.
Preston County:
New Reports
Requested that Greens Run Rd off of North Preston Hwy be closed due to high water
Requested that Rt 92 and 50 closed due to high water over guardrail
Closed Sanders Hill near Fill Hollow Rd due to road washed out
High water on Kingwood Pike near Mill Chapel Church Rd.
______________________________________________________________________
- WV 72 Landslide at Rowlesburg City Limits- One Lane Blocked
- CR 52/07 Pleasantdale Road Kingwood- Landslide from above the road. Road is blocked and Closed.
- CR 51 Saltlick Rowlesburg- Closed High Water
- CR 66/07 Kaintown Road Fellowsville- Closed High Water
- Trees and Debris causing problems on many roads in the Rowlesburg, Fellowsville and Kingwood areas.
- High water reported on George Washington Hwy.
- Gravel based road damage various locations.
- WV 7 slip near Kingwood and Terra Alta cleared.