FLOODING UPDATE: 7/29/17 @ Noon

Flooding Update:

7/29/2017 @ Noon

Castlemans Run, CR 32, closed for high water and trees down

WV 67 to Campground closed due to high water

Tree down on Pinchgut Hollow Rd. at 693

___________________________________________________

73/73 North near Boothsville road blocked by water.

Rock slide on 281 at Mr. Zion Road

Slide on CR 60 near Bentons Ferry Bridge

Harrison County:

New Reports

Citizen reported Hardesty Run Road caved in, not passable by vehicle

_________________________________________________________

Trees down on different routes.

Road closed due to flooding at Crooked Run and Gregory Run.

Doddridge County:

Little Buck Run – CO 66 – Water Damage

Canton Run – CO 14 – Closed washed out with pavement removed

Chipps Run – CO 24 – Closed, washed out

Nutter Fork – CO 28 – Berm washed and undercut pavement, multiple culverts plugged

Monongalia County:

Trees and Debris on US 19 south toward Marion County. Gravel road scour and general damage throughout the County.

WV 7 east at Greer – Large Trees in roadway

WV 7 @ Sabraton high water, but not closed.

CR 76 Large tree blocking road. Crews working to clear out tree.

CR 41 Little Indian Creek Rd, CR 73 and 19 South toward Marion County all have trees down.

County Rt 49 @ Dents Run and Granville Closed due to high water.

Taylor County:

Trees down on Greg Rd at intersection of Girl Scout Rd. Crews using endloader to remove trees.

Tree down on Iron Town Rd. 3.5 miles out. Crews cannot reach it until water subsides.

CR 44/8 Grand Street possibly washed out under road. Waiting for water to recede.

Riverside Drive CR 40 rock slide. Crews working to clear slide and unplug culvert.