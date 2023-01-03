Submit Release
FLOODING UPDATE: 7/29/17 @ Noon

Flooding Update:

7/29/2017 @ Noon

 

District 6

Brooke County

  • WV 67 to Campground closed due to high water

  • Castlemans Run, CR 32, closed for high water and trees down

  • Pierce Run, CR 20, closed due to high water

  • Lazears Run, CR 30/1, closed due to high water

District 4

 

Marion County New Reports Tree down on Pinchgut Hollow Rd. at 693

___________________________________________________

  • 3 slides on CR 11, Flaggy Meadow Road
  • Slide on CR 60 near Bentons Ferry Bridge
  • Rock slide on 281 at Mr. Zion Road
  • 73/73 North near Boothsville road blocked by water.

 

Harrison County:  

New Reports

  • Flooding R t3 Wyatt, Peoria road.

  • Rt. 20 North just past Gregors Run closed

  • Citizen reported tree on power lines Gypsy Hollow Rd.

  • Citizen reported Hardesty Run Road caved in, not passable by vehicle

_________________________________________________________

  • Rt 4 Margarette,  rock slide , crews in route, road closed.
  • Road closed due to flooding at Crooked Run and Gregory Run.
  • Trees down on different routes.

 

Doddridge County:

  • Nutter Fork – CO 28 – Berm washed and undercut pavement, multiple culverts plugged
  • Chipps Run – CO 24 – Closed, washed out
  • Canton Run – CO 14 – Closed washed out with pavement removed
  • Knights Run – CO 24 – Water Damage
  • Garland Lane – CO 23/3 – Impassable
  • Franks Run – CO 6 – Water Damage
  • Nazarath Farm – CO 55/8 – Water Damage
  • Elkhorn Run – CO 55/14 – Water Damage
  • Ralph’s Run – 12 & 12/1 – Water Damage
  • Little Buck Run – CO 66 – Water Damage
  • Rush Run – CO 64 – Water Damage
  • Falling Timber – CO 68 & 70 – Water Damage
  • Rube Leggett – CO 40 – Water Damage
  • Riggins Run – CO 5 – Water Damage

 

Monongalia County:

  • County Rt 49 @ Dents Run and Granville Closed due to high water.
  • CR 41 Little Indian Creek Rd, CR 73 and 19 South toward Marion County all have trees down.
  • CR 76 Large tree blocking road. Crews working to clear out tree.
  • WV 7 @ Sabraton high water, but not closed.
  • WV 7 west near Wadestown Closed- High Water
  • CR 11 Wadestown Closed- High Water
  • CR 14 Wadestown Closed- High Water
  • CR 39/01 Blacks Run Closed- High Water
  • WV 7 Sabraton Ponding Water
  • WV 7 east at Greer – Large Trees in roadway
  • CR 59 Dents Run Westover-Granville Restricted due to High Water
  • CR 73 Trees and Debris
  • Trees and Debris on US 19 south toward Marion County. Gravel road scour and general damage throughout the County.

 

Taylor County:

  • Trees down on Greg Rd at intersection of Girl Scout Rd. Crews using endloader to remove trees.
  • Tree down on Iron Town Rd. 3.5 miles out. Crews cannot reach it until water subsides.
  • CR 44/8 Grand Street possibly washed out under road.  Waiting for water to recede.
  • Riverside Drive CR 40 rock slide. Crews working to clear slide and unplug culvert.
  • 96 Hollow Road-gravel bases road washed out.  Two homes in that location.  Citizens can exit in opposite direction until crews can repair road.

 

Preston County:

New Reports

  • Requested that Greens Run Rd off of North Preston Hwy be closed due to high water

  • Requested that Rt 92 and 50 closed due to high water over guardrail

  • Closed Sanders Hill near Fill Hollow Rd due to road washed out

  • High water on Kingwood Pike near Mill Chapel Church Rd.

______________________________________________________________________

  • WV 72 Landslide at Rowlesburg City Limits- One Lane Blocked
  • CR 52/07 Pleasantdale Road Kingwood- Landslide from above the road. Road is blocked and Closed.
  • CR 51 Saltlick Rowlesburg- Closed High Water
  • CR 66/07 Kaintown Road Fellowsville- Closed High Water
  • Trees and Debris causing problems on many roads in the Rowlesburg, Fellowsville and Kingwood areas.
  • High water reported on George Washington Hwy.
  • Gravel based road damage various locations.
  • WV 7 slip near Kingwood and Terra Alta cleared.

 

 

