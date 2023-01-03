FLOODING UPDATE: 7/29/17 @ 2:15 p.m.

7/29/2017 @ 2:30 p.m.

Requested that Greens Run Rd off North Preston Hwy be closed due to high water

Requested that Rt 92 and 50 closed due to high water over guardrail

Closed Sanders Hill near Fill Hollow Rd due to road washed out

High water on Kingwood Pike near Mill Chapel Church Rd.

WV 72 Landslide at Rowlesburg City Limits- One Lane Blocked

CR 52/07 Pleasantdale Road Kingwood- Landslide from above the road. Road is blocked and Closed.

CR 51 Saltlick Rowlesburg- Closed High Water

CR 66/07 Kaintown Road Fellowsville- Closed High Water

Trees and Debris causing problems on many roads in the Rowlesburg, Fellowsville and Kingwood areas.

High water reported on George Washington Hwy.