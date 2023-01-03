Submit Release
FLOODING UPDATE: 7/29/17 @ 2:15 p.m.

7/29/2017 @ 2:30 p.m.

  • Requested that Greens Run Rd off North Preston Hwy be closed due to high water

  • Requested that Rt 92 and 50 closed due to high water over guardrail

  • Closed Sanders Hill near Fill Hollow Rd due to road washed out

  • High water on Kingwood Pike near Mill Chapel Church Rd.

  • WV 72 Landslide at Rowlesburg City Limits- One Lane Blocked

  • CR 52/07 Pleasantdale Road Kingwood- Landslide from above the road. Road is blocked and Closed.

  • CR 51 Saltlick Rowlesburg- Closed High Water

  • CR 66/07 Kaintown Road Fellowsville- Closed High Water

  • Trees and Debris causing problems on many roads in the Rowlesburg, Fellowsville and Kingwood areas.

  • High water reported on George Washington Hwy.

  • Gravel based road damage various locations

