Closures Planned for WV Turnpike Exit Ramps

CHARLESTON-

The West Virginia Parkways Authority (West Virginia Turnpike) will be performing construction on the ramps at the I-64/I-77 Exit 95, Kanawha City interchange. This construction will take place for two weeks beginning on Monday, June 12th and ending on Friday, June 23rd. All work will occur from 7:00 p.m. and end at 7:00 a.m. the next morning. During the first week, construction activities will cease on Friday morning, June 16th, and begin again on Monday, June 19th. It is anticipated that all work will be finished by Friday, June 23rd (weather permitting).

Various Exit 95 ramp closures will be required depending on the specific roadway area to be repaired. Closures will be present on the Northbound Entrance and Southbound Exit ramps at various times during this period.

Overhead message boards and portable message boards will be used on the interstates and secondary roads to advise motorists of their detour options.

Daily closure alerts will be posted on WVDOT social media sites and on the front of the Parkways Authority webpage: www.wvturnpike.com.

