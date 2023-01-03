Submit Release
Easton Hill Intersection to Close for Two Weeks

MORGANTOWN-


The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the junction of Mileground Road, Cheat Road, and Point Marion Road will close to traffic on Friday, July 28 at 11:59 p.m. and will not reopen until Friday, August 11 at 11:59 p.m.


The two week closure is part of the Airport Road-Easton Elementary upgrade project which will completely re-construct the intersection. This will be done by aligning the Cheat Road and Mileground approaches, making them the mainline movement and maintaining two full-width travel lanes in each direction. Point Marion Road and Easton Mill Road will become the side street approaches. All approaches will benefit from more effective traffic signal timing since there will no longer be a heavy left turn demand to accommodate.


All travelers will be detoured around the work site. 

Suggested alternate routes include:

WV 7 to Hartman Run Road to Mileground Road
Canyon Road to Stewartstown Road to WV 705 – NO TRUCKS



A webcam has been placed at the site to monitor progress of the project. View it here:


http://webcampub.multivista.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=aPublicWebcam.page&WebcamPublicPageUID=BFEE7132-B4DF-4BD9-A219-E0A03F2CA3B0

