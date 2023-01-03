FLOODING UPDATE: 7/29/17 @ 4:00 p.m.
Flooding Update:
7/29/2017 @ 4:00 p.m.
District 6
Brooke County
- NOW OPEN: Hukill Run, CR 30, closed due to high water
- WV 67 to Campground closed due to high water
- Castlemans Run, CR 32, closed for high water and trees down
- Pierce Run, CR 20, closed due to high water
- Lazears Run, CR 30/1, closed due to high water
District 4
Marion County
New Reports
- US 19 near Hutchison Bridge closed
- NOW CLEAR: 3 slides on CR 11, Flaggy Meadow Road
Remaining Closures
- US 19, Hawkinberry Hollow Road, closed due to flooding
- WV 73 near Boothsville Apartments is closed
- Tree down on Pinchgut Hollow Road
- WV 91 outside Mannington is closed
- Various routes in town of Rachel blocked by high water
- US 250 CLOSED in Mannington
- 3 slides on CR 11, Flaggy Meadow Road
- Slide on CR 60 near Bentons Ferry Bridge
- Rock slide on Mount Zion Road
- 73/73 North near Boothsville road blocked by water.
Harrison County
New Reports
- Hardesty Run Road washed out, repairs underway
- Crews report water starting to recede in most areas
Remaining Closures
- Mon Power reporting rock slide on WV 58
- Tree down on Turtle Tree Fork
- Flooding on CR 3 in Wyatt, Peoria road.
- WV 20 just past Gregors Run closed
- Citizen reported tree on power lines Gypsy Hollow Rd.
- Citizen reported Hardesty Run Road caved in, not passable by vehicle
- CR 4, Margarette Road, rock slide
- Road closed due to flooding at Crooked Run and Gregory Run.
Doddridge County
- Nutter Fork – CO 28 – Berm washed and undercut pavement, multiple culverts plugged
- Chipps Run – CO 24 – Closed, washed out
- Canton Run – CO 14 – Closed washed out with pavement removed
- Knights Run – CO 24 – Water Damage
- Garland Lane – CO 23/3 – Impassable
- Franks Run – CO 6 – Water Damage
- Nazarath Farm – CO 55/8 – Water Damage
- Elkhorn Run – CO 55/14 – Water Damage
- Ralph’s Run – 12 & 12/1 – Water Damage
- Little Buck Run – CO 66 – Water Damage
- Rush Run – CO 64 – Water Damage
- Falling Timber – CO 68 & 70 – Water Damage
- Rube Leggett – CO 40 – Water Damage
- Riggins Run – CO 5 – Water Damage
Monongalia County
- Birch Hollow Road near Sky View Apartments – debris under bridge causing water to run on road
- NOW OPEN: WV 7 west near Wadestown
- CR 59 Dents Run Westover- standing water
- Tree down on Rt 7 near Greer Limestone
- County Rt 49 @ Dents Run and Granville Closed due to high water.
- CR 41 Little Indian Creek Rd, CR 73 and 19 South toward Marion County all have trees down.
- CR 76 Large tree blocking road
- WV 7 @ Sabraton – standing water
- CR 11 Wadestown Closed- High Water
- CR 14 Wadestown Closed- High Water
- CR 39/01 Blacks Run Closed- High Water
- WV 7 east at Greer – Large Trees in roadway
- CR 73 Trees and Debris
- Trees and Debris on US 19 south toward Marion County. Gravel road scour and general damage throughout the County.
Taylor County
- Trees down on Greg Rd at intersection of Girl Scout Rd
- Tree down on Iron Town Rd. 3.5 miles out. Crews cannot reach it until water subsides.
- CR 44/8 Grand Street possibly washed out under road. Waiting for water to recede.
- Riverside Drive CR 40 rock slide. Crews working to clear slide and unplug culvert.
- 96 Hollow Road-gravel bases road washed out. Two homes in that location. Citizens can exit in opposite direction until crews can repair road.
Preston County
New Reports
- Route 106, Bucklick Road, culvert washed out and road closed
Remaining Closures
- Slide on WV 7 at 14.48 Mile Post
- Route 26/26, Irona Snider Road, washed out
- Slide on River Road at Pringle Tree Road reportedly blocking entire road
- Tree in road on Beech Run in Albright
- Route 51 Salt Lick Road closed due to high water
- US 50 at intersection of WV 92 road closed due to high water
- Route 7/2,Mckinney Cave, closed due to high water
- Route 45/1 Crane school washed out
- Route29/3 Jackie Brown washed out
- Route 29/1 washed out
- Citizen reported concrete washed out from old bridge base on old Tunnelton Road
- Rt 50 at Ben DeWitt Bridge high water
- Crane School Road toward St. Joes Road reports of high water
- Culvert plugged on Cale Road causing flooding
- Campground Road near old water plant under water
- Requested that Greens Run Rd off North Preston Hwy be closed due to high water
- Requested that Rt 92 and 50 closed due to high water over guardrail
- Closed Sanders Hill near Fill Hollow Rd due to road washed out
- High water on Kingwood Pike near Mill Chapel Church Rd.
- WV 72 Landslide at Rowlesburg City Limits- One Lane Blocked
- CR 52/07 Pleasantdale Road Kingwood- Landslide from above the road
- CR 51 Saltlick Rowlesburg- Closed High Water
- CR 66/07 Kaintown Road Fellowsville- Closed High Water
- Trees and Debris causing problems on many roads in the Rowlesburg, Fellowsville and Kingwood
- High water reported on George Washington Highway
- Gravel based road damage various locations