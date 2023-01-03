FLOODING UPDATE: 7/29/17 @ 1:15 p.m.
Flooding Update:
7/29/2017 @ 1:15 p.m.
District 6:
Brooke County-
- WV 67 to Campground closed due to high water
- Castlemans Run, CR 32, closed for high water and trees down
- Pierce Run, CR 20, closed due to high water
- Hukill Run, CR 30, closed due to high water
- Lazears Run, CR 30/1, closed due to high water
District 4:
Marion County-
- Rt. 73 near Boothsville Apartments is closed
- Tree down on Pinchgut Hollow Rd. at 693
- Rt. 91 outside Mannington is closed
- Major flooding in Rachel. Water rescues underway
- Major flooding in Mannington, US 250 CLOSED in the area
- 3 slides on CR 11, Flaggy Meadow Road
- Slide on CR 60 near Bentons Ferry Bridge
- Rock slide on 281 at Mr. Zion Road
- 73/73 North near Boothsville road blocked by water.
Harrison County-
New Reports
Tree down on Turtle Tree Fork
______________________________________________________________________
- Flooding Rt3 Wyatt, Peoria road.
- Rt. 20 North just past Gregors Run closed
- Citizen reported tree on power lines Gypsy Hollow Rd.
- Citizen reported Hardesty Run Road caved in, not passable by vehicle
- Rt 4 Margarette, rock slide , crews in route, road closed.
- Road closed due to flooding at Crooked Run and Gregory Run.
- Trees down on different routes.
Doddridge County-
- Nutter Fork – CO 28 – Berm washed and undercut pavement, multiple culverts plugged
- Chipps Run – CO 24 – Closed, washed out
- Canton Run – CO 14 – Closed washed out with pavement removed
- Knights Run – CO 24 – Water Damage
- Garland Lane – CO 23/3 – Impassable
- Franks Run – CO 6 – Water Damage
- Nazarath Farm – CO 55/8 – Water Damage
- Elkhorn Run – CO 55/14 – Water Damage
- Ralph’s Run – 12 & 12/1 – Water Damage
- Little Buck Run – CO 66 – Water Damage
- Rush Run – CO 64 – Water Damage
- Falling Timber – CO 68 & 70 – Water Damage
- Rube Leggett – CO 40 – Water Damage
- Riggins Run – CO 5 – Water Damage
Monongalia County-
New Reports
- Tree down on Rt 7 near Greer Limestone
______________________________________________________________________
- County Rt 49 @ Dents Run and Granville Closed due to high water.
- CR 41 Little Indian Creek Rd, CR 73 and 19 South toward Marion County all have trees down.
- CR 76 Large tree blocking road. Crews working to clear out tree.
- WV 7 @ Sabraton high water, but not closed.
- WV 7 west near Wadestown Closed- High Water
- CR 11 Wadestown Closed- High Water
- CR 14 Wadestown Closed- High Water
- CR 39/01 Blacks Run Closed- High Water
- WV 7 Sabraton Ponding Water
- WV 7 east at Greer – Large Trees in roadway
- CR 59 Dents Run Westover-Granville Restricted due to High Water
- CR 73 Trees and Debris
- Trees and Debris on US 19 south toward Marion County. Gravel road scour and general damage throughout the County.
Taylor County-
- Trees down on Greg Rd at intersection of Girl Scout Rd. Crews using endloader to remove trees.
- Tree down on Iron Town Rd. 3.5 miles out. Crews cannot reach it until water subsides.
- CR 44/8 Grand Street possibly washed out under road. Waiting for water to recede.
- Riverside Drive CR 40 rock slide. Crews working to clear slide and unplug culvert.
- 96 Hollow Road-gravel bases road washed out. Two homes in that location. Citizens can exit in opposite direction until crews can repair road.
Preston County-
New Reports
- Rt 50 at Ben DeWitt Bridge high water
- Crane School Road toward St. Joes Road reports of high water
- Culvert plugged on Cale Road causing flooding
- Campground Road near old water plant under water
______________________________________________________________________
- Requested that Greens Run Rd off North Preston Hwy be closed due to high water
- Requested that Rt 92 and 50 closed due to high water over guardrail
- Closed Sanders Hill near Fill Hollow Rd due to road washed out
- High water on Kingwood Pike near Mill Chapel Church Rd.
- WV 72 Landslide at Rowlesburg City Limits- One Lane Blocked
- CR 52/07 Pleasantdale Road Kingwood- Landslide from above the road. Road is blocked and Closed.
- CR 51 Saltlick Rowlesburg- Closed High Water
- CR 66/07 Kaintown Road Fellowsville- Closed High Water
- Trees and Debris causing problems on many roads in the Rowlesburg, Fellowsville and Kingwood areas.
- High water reported on George Washington Hwy.
- Gravel based road damage various locations.
- WV 7 slip near Kingwood and Terra Alta cleared.