FLOODING UPDATE: 7/30/17 @ 10:30 a.m.

Flooding Update

7/30/201 @ 10:30 a.m.

With water receded in most areas, DOH crews are now able to assess damage to roadways and bridges. Maintenance crews will be focusing on clearing slides and downed trees.

Below are the routes that may remain closed, partially closed, or heavily damaged by high water. Those who live in the flood impacted areas are urged to use caution when traveling. Any major issues should be reported to your local county office of emergency management.





Doddridge County

CR 24, Kights Fork Road, road washed out

CR 24/3, Pinch Gut Hollow Road, road washed out

Harrison County

CR 8/2, Brice Road, one mile from Pine Bluff Road road washed out

Marion County

CR 60, Vinegar Hill closed

CR 60 near Bentons Ferry Bridge, slide still impacting roadway

CR 9/2 pipe washed out

Monongalia County

CR 51, Saltlick Road

CR 11,Wadestown Road

CR 14, Wadestown Road

CR 66/7, Kaintown Road

CR 52/7, Pleasantdale Road, slip in roadway

CR 39/1, Blacks Run

Ohio County

CR 25, Peters Run, from US 40 to Browns Run

Preston County

CR 106, Bucklick Road, closed due to culvert washout

CR 92/22, Eby

CR 59, Campground Road, washed out

Taylor County

CR 12, Tucker Run Road at MM 2.95, culvert washed out

CR 76 at MM 3.6

CR 73/73

Tucker County

CR 14, Lime Hollow Road, washed out

Wetzel County

WV 20 between North Fork and Fallen Timber

​​