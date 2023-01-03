DOH Assessing Flood Damage in Twelve Counties
CHARLESTON-
The West Virginia Division of Highways continues to make repairs and assess damages in twelve counties hit by heavy rains and flooding July 28-29.
|July 28-29 Flooding Update: 8/9/2017
|District
|County
|Estimated Damage Costs
|4
|Doddridge
|$60,200
|4
|Harrison
|$585,700
|4
|Marion
|$458,212
|4
|Monongalia
|$776,500
|4
|Preston
|$343,500
|4
|Taylor
|$288,883
|6
|Marshall
|$3,482,000
|6
|Ohio
|$2,059,025
|6
|Tyler
|$154,500
|6
|Wetzel
|3,829,705
|8
|Randolph
|$125,000
|8
|Tucker
|$686,000
|Total
|$12,849,225
CHARLESTON-
The West Virginia Division of Highways continues to make repairs and assess damages in eleven counties hit by heavy rains and flooding July 28-29.
Approximately 200 routes were damaged during the flooding event, totaling $6,960,127 in damage costs. Division of Highways crews in the impacted counties continue to review damage sites, therefore, costs may increase or decrease as additional information is received.
|July 28-29 Flooding Estimated Damage Costs
|District
|County
|State of Emergency
|Estimated Damage Costs
|4
|Doddridge
|No
|$60,200
|4
|Harrison
|Yes
|$511,000
|4
|Marion
|Yes
|$401,099
|4
|Monongalia
|Yes
|$386,000
|4
|Preston
|No
|$317,500
|4
|Taylor
|Yes
|$299,100
|6
|Marshall
|Yes
|$1,236,500
|6
|Ohio
|Yes
|$1,293,603
|6
|Wetzel
|Yes
|$1,644,125
|8
|Randolph
|No
|$125,000
|8
|Tucker
|Yes
|$686,000
|Total
|$6,960,127
DOH crews have encountered damaged or plugged culverts, slips and slides, road washouts, clogged ditches, and trees and debris on roads.
|July 28-29 Flooding Approximate # of Routes Damaged
|District
|County
|# of Routes
|4
|Doddridge
|18
|4
|Harrison
|28
|4
|Marion
|7
|4
|Monongalia
|17
|4
|Preston
|27
|4
|Taylor
|27
|6
|Marshall
|15
|6
|Ohio
|7
|6
|Wetzel
|25
|8
|Randolph
|4
|8
|Tucker
|25
|Total
|200
|***This chart shows routes impacted by the storm event, not number of damage sites. Damage may have been reported on multiple sections of these routes.
The public is asked to use caution and stay alert in the impacted areas as DOH crews continue to assess damaged roadways and begin to make necessary repairs.