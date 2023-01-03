Submit Release
DOH Assessing Flood Damage in Twelve Counties

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways continues to make repairs and assess damages in twelve counties hit by heavy rains and flooding July 28-29.


July 28-29 Flooding Update: 8/9/2017
District County Estimated Damage Costs
4 Doddridge $60,200
4 Harrison $585,700
4 Marion $458,212
4 Monongalia $776,500
4 Preston $343,500
4 Taylor $288,883
6 Marshall $3,482,000
6 Ohio $2,059,025
6 Tyler $154,500
6 Wetzel 3,829,705
8 Randolph $125,000
8 Tucker $686,000
Total $12,849,225

The West Virginia Division of Highways continues to make repairs and assess damages in eleven counties hit by heavy rains and flooding July 28-29.

Approximately 200 routes were damaged during the flooding event, totaling $6,960,127 in damage costs. Division of Highways crews in the impacted counties continue to review damage sites, therefore, costs may increase or decrease as additional information is received.​



July 28-29 Flooding Estimated Damage Costs
District County State of Emergency Estimated Damage Costs
4 Doddridge No $60,200
4 Harrison Yes $511,000
4 Marion Yes $401,099
4 Monongalia Yes $386,000
4 Preston No $317,500
4 Taylor Yes $299,100
6 Marshall Yes $1,236,500
6 Ohio Yes $1,293,603
6 Wetzel Yes $1,644,125
8 Randolph No $125,000
8 Tucker Yes $686,000
Total $6,960,127

DOH crews have encountered damaged or plugged culverts, slips and slides, road washouts, clogged ditches, and trees and debris on roads.

July 28-29 Flooding Approximate # of Routes Damaged
District County # of Routes
4 Doddridge 18
4 Harrison 28
4 Marion 7
4 Monongalia 17
4 Preston 27
4 Taylor 27
6 Marshall 15
6 Ohio 7
6 Wetzel 25
8 Randolph 4
8 Tucker 25
Total 200
***This chart shows routes impacted by the storm event, not number of damage sites. Damage may have been reported on multiple sections of these routes.

The public is asked to use caution and stay alert in the impacted areas as DOH crews continue to assess damaged roadways and begin to make necessary repairs.





