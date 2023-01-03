Traffic Pattern to Change on Stanaford Road

Page Content

BECKLEY-





The West Virginia Division of Highways announces upcoming traffic pattern changes for Stanaford Road, WV 41, to allow the contractor to make improvements to the roadway as part of the East Beckley Bypass project.





On Tuesday, August 8, the Southbound lane of Stanaford Road near Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital will be shifted onto the new alignment of Stanaford Road. Northbound traffic will remain in the current travel lane.





Stop signs will be installed on the East Beckley Bypass, McCulloch Drive, and the southbound lane of Stanaford Road to control crossing and turning traffic. This traffic configuration will remain in place for several months.





