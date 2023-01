Page Content

MORGANTOWN-





The West Virginia Division of Highways announces the opening of the Mileground Road, Cheat Road, Point Marion Road, and Easton Mill Road interchange.





After a two week shutdown period to allow Mountaineer Contractors, Inc. to realign the roadway, the new interchange was opened to traffic at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2017.







​​