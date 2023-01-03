Public Comments Requested on W.Va. Code Article 16E

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Public Transit hereby gives notice pursuant to West Virginia Code Article 16E of a comment period on the following rule:

225 CSR 1, Title 225 Rail Fixed Guideway Systems State Safety Oversight



Comments must be in writing and addressed to:

William C. Robinson

Executive Director

West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Public Transit

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East

Building 5, Room 650

Charleston, West Virginia 25305



Comments must be received by 4:00PM EST on October 6, 2017.

More information is available here: http://www.transportation.wv.gov/publictransit/Pages/default.aspx



