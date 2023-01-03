Submit Release
Public Comments Requested on W.Va. Code Article 16E

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Public Transit hereby gives notice pursuant to West Virginia Code Article 16E of a comment period on the following rule:
225 CSR 1, Title 225 Rail Fixed Guideway Systems State Safety Oversight


Comments must be in writing and addressed to:
William C. Robinson
Executive Director
West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Public Transit
1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East
Building 5, Room 650
Charleston, West Virginia 25305


Comments must be received by 4:00PM EST on October 6, 2017.

 

More information is available here: http://www.transportation.wv.gov/publictransit/Pages/default.aspx


