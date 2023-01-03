Submit Release
Carrollton Covered Bridge Closed Due to Extensive Fire Damage

BARBOUR COUNTY-


The West Virginia Division of Highways has closed the Carrollton Covered Bridge on County Route 36 in Barbour County. A fire was reported at the bridge at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2017. The wooden structure covering the bridge was significantly damaged and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the incident.


“Along with playing a special role in West Virginia’s history, our covered bridges are among the most photographed landmarks in the state,” said Tom Smith, Transportation Secretary. “The Division of Highways will thoroughly evaluate this structure, make necessary repairs to reopen the bridge to traffic, and assist in efforts to restore this historic landmark.”


The WVDOH will be taking measures to secure the bridge site to reduce trespassing and prevent any vandalism.


​​

