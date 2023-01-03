Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,348 in the last 365 days.

Public Comments Requested on W.Va Code R. § 157

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways hereby gives notice pursuant to West Virginia Code § 29A-3-20 of a comment period on the following rules :

W.Va. Code R. § 157 -1;W.Va. Code R. § 157 -2;W.Va. Code R. § 157 -3;W.Va. Code R. § 157 -5;W.Va. Code R. § 157 -6;W.Va. Code R. § 157 -7;W.Va. Code R. § 157 -10;W.Va. Code R. § 157 -11


 

Comments must be in writing and addressed to :

Cheryl L. Davis
Attorney
W.Va. Department of Transportation ; Division of Highways
1900 Kanawha Boulevard East
Building 5, Room A-517
Charleston, WV 25305

 

Comments must be received by 4:00 PM on October 5, 2017.


More information is available at: http://www.transportation.wv.gov/business-manager/legal/Pages/default.aspx



You just read:

Public Comments Requested on W.Va Code R. § 157

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.