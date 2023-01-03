Public Comments Requested on W.Va Code R. § 157

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways hereby gives notice pursuant to West Virginia Code § 29A-3-20 of a comment period on the following rules :

W.Va. Code R. § 157 -1;W.Va. Code R. § 157 -2;W.Va. Code R. § 157 -3;W.Va. Code R. § 157 -5;W.Va. Code R. § 157 -6;W.Va. Code R. § 157 -7;W.Va. Code R. § 157 -10;W.Va. Code R. § 157 -11





Comments must be in writing and addressed to :



Cheryl L. Davis

Attorney

W.Va. Department of Transportation ; Division of Highways

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 5, Room A-517

Charleston, WV 25305

Comments must be received by 4:00 PM on October 5, 2017.





More information is available at: http://www.transportation.wv.gov/business-manager/legal/Pages/default.aspx







